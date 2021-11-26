SANTA FE — Mrs. Hazel McIntyre Fuller passed from this life Tuesday evening, November 23, 2021, in Houston.
Born December 10, 1934 in Kosciusko, Mississippi, Mrs. Fuller had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1957. She attended Daysprings Church and was the store manager for Jolies Dress Store for 5 years after leaving American National Insurance Company. Hazel was a wonderful cook and baker and was a devout Christian. She loved the Lord and had a prayer line which touched the lives of countless people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary Ida (Bearden) McIntyre; husband, Vernon Leroy Fuller; sisters, Edna Maggie Walters, Inez E. Coleman and Eamerlee Janette Penn.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Gilliam of Santa Fe; grandchild, Michaela Gilliam; great-grandchild, Steven Gilliam.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Wayne Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Wayne Coleman, II, G. W. Coleman, III, Jimmy Driskell, Steven Gilliam, Aaron Moorehead, Stephen Moorehead and Tim Moorehead.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Hazel's name to American Diabetes Association, Post Office Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
