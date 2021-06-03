Dr. James Leonidas Zografos

PASADENA — James Leonidas Zografos, 86, a family health physician/surgeon who cared for patients from his office in Pasadena, TX for nearly a half-century, passed away Saturday May 22, 2021, from complications related to Alzheimer's disease.
Dr. Zografos was a General Practitioner/Surgeon and became a Life Member of the American Academy of Family Physicians in 1963.
He graduated from Fort Worth's Pascal High School in 1953, and then enrolled at the University of Texas in Austin. Dr. Zografos received his Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors in June 1955. While at the University of Texas, he achieved the scholastic honor of becoming a Phi Beta Kappa member. At a very early age, his goal was to become a medical doctor. He was admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas in the fall of 1955.
Dr. Zografos is preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. L.D. Zografos, sister Mrs. Sultana Kartsonis, and son Peter Zografos. He is survived by his wife Katherine, sons James Zografos (Rebecca Rinner-Zografos), Peter Nicholas Zografos, and grandchild Katherine Grace Zografos.
Dr. Zografos' family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, June 4, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. A Trisagion (Thrice Holy) Service will begin at 5:30 pm.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 5 at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston. Dr. Zografos will be interred at the historically recognized Galveston Greek Orthodox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his honor to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston. Donations may also be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dr. Zografos' page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
