A baby boy was sent from Heaven to the welcoming arms of his parents, Vastine and Ruby Taylor, on January 15, 1931. He was one of two children born to their union.
Eddie Taylor accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of Bell’s Chapel. In later years, he became a member of True Light Missionary Baptist Church No. 1, in El Maton, Texas, under the leadership of Mother Florence Brown, where he served as an usher. He then united with True Light Missionary Baptist Church No. 3, in Houston, Texas. John and Sis. Ella Williams, where he also served on the usher board.
He was a graduate of Colored High School and later attended Texas Southern University, where he studied medicine before being drafted into the U.S. Marine Corp in 1951. Eddie was later injured and received an honorable discharge. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal w/3*, United Nations Service Medal and a Purple Heart.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Houston National Cemetery with a gate time of 1:15PM. The service will be broadcast on Carnes Funeral Home Facebook page. Please view the full obituary at www.carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.