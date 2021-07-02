Joseph Claud Taylor

HITCHCOCK — Joseph C. Taylor was born on November 20, 1951 to Albert Taylor, Sr. and Nazerine McAlpine Taylor. He is preceded in death by his father Albert Taylor, Sr.; his mother Nazerine Taylor; brothers: Kendolyn Howard, Albert Taylor, Jr., and Earl Taylor; sister Lillian Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Othella Brown Taylor; brother David Taylor, Sr. (Phyllis); uncle Douglas Simmons of Chicago, IL; sisters-in-laws; Luellen Bledsoe (Michael), Betty West, Grace Taylor of San Antonio, TX, Regina Robinson Jackson (James)of Galveston, TX; brothers-in-laws; Richard Robinson, Jeffrey Robinson (Lillie) of Jasper, TX, L.J. Jenkins, Gerald Robinson (Lora), Patrick Robinson (LaTonya) of Houston, TX); special aunt Theresa Williams; 12 god children, Numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
He was a graduate of Ball High School 1970. He was employed for 30+ years at Mr. Muffler and City of Galveston where he retired.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church.
