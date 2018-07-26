Mary Christine Mendez, 67, of Galveston passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday July 25, 2018.
Mary was born on February 13, 1951 on Galveston Island to Herminia Gandara and Felipe Narvaez, or “Born on the Island,” as she would say. She graduated from Ball High and attended Galveston Community College. She was proud of her Spanish Mexican ancestry, and of being bilingual.
In addition to her mom, she was cared for and mentored by her grandmother, Inocencia Gandara. She referred to her grandmother as being “like a Saint” in her life and shared and instilled the values & wisdom passed from her grandmother into her family.
She lived and led by example, dedicating her life to putting God first and ensuring her family had a better quality of life than she did. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, and worshipping the Lord, often going to church multiple times a week.
She loved working, providing for her family and her dog. She worked as an operator for Duval Corporation, Corrections Officer for Texas Department of Corrections, Galveston County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Security Officer at Securitas and Malin Shipyard.
Of all her duties and accomplishments, she proudly & most successfully served as a Mother, Grandma, and Friend! Her strength, wisdom, love and praise for God will continue for generations to come. Love and miss you Mom, may you rest peacefully in the Lord’s Hands and look after us as Our Angel in Heaven. Forever in our memories & prayers.
Mary was preceded in death by her grandmother, Inocencia Gandara; mother, Herminia Gandara and father, Felipe Narvaez.
Mary is survived by her three children; daughter, Lisa Lach; son, Louis Mendez Jr. (Alberta); and daughter, Connie Coleman; sister, Herminia “Maria” Myrick; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.
Mary’s family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 28, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
