Alexander
Services for Anna Alexander will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Calderon
Celebration of life service for Maria Calderon will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 11:30am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at La Marque City Cemetery.
Kohn Jr.
Graveside services for Robert Kohn, Jr. will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
Monroe
Services for Robert Monroe will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Morris
Services for J.P. Morris will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at James Morris home 12232 11th St., Santa, Fe, TX.
Wilkening
Celebration of life service for Ronald Wilkening will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, TX.
