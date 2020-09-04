Kenneth Clifford Underwood Jr. Passed away August 22nd 2020 at the young age of 56. He was born in Groves, TX and adopted By Betty Ruth and K.C. Underwood.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7th from 6-8pm and the Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, September 8th at 11am. Both will be held at the Crowder Funeral Home at 1645 E Main Street in League City. His final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.