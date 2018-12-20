Bolton

Funeral services for Linda Bolton will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin TX.

Arnold

Graveside services for David Arnold will be held at 3 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels TX.

Alcazar

A Rosary service for Carlos Alcazar III will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of J. Levy Funeral Home.

Vasquez

Funeral services for Gilbert Vasquez will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.

Butler

Funeral services for Margaret Butler will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.

Merritt

Funeral Mass for Frances Merritt will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson.

Crapitto

Funeral Mass for Anthony Crapitto will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker St. in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.

Giusti

Funeral services for Mary Jane Giusti will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.

