SANTA FE—Mr. James Albert Dowell passed from this life Sunday morning, December 16, 2018, in Webster.
Born August 27, 1943 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr. Dowell had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life, previously of Florida. James proudly served his county in the United States Navy. He attended church at Murphy’s On 6 and was a member of VFW Post #5400. He enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, mowing and especially spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon O. and Iona Lucille (Imus) Dowell; wife, Linda Joyce (Bentrup) Dowell; brothers, Carl Dowell, Vernon Dowell, William Dowell.
Survivors include his son, James Michael Dowell of Santa Fe; daughter, Natisha Higdon and husband, Roy of Hitchcock; sisters, Sherrie Spurgeon and husband, Larry of La Marque, Marlene Wittenwyler of Silver Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Kayla Guidry and husband, Bert, Luke Rian Arnold, Sr. and fiancé, Karysa Kerr; great-grandchildren, Carsyn Guidry, Everleigh “Eggland” Guidry, Luke Rian Arnold, Jr., Riyver Dawn Kerr, Rhyder Kerr, Zander Benefiel.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Mr. Charlie Rollo officiating.
