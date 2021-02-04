GALVESTON, TX — Joe was born on January 28, 1946 in Rusk, TX. He was the son of Frank Gibson, Jr., and Mattie Lee Foreman.
Joe was a devoted grandfather who cared for and adored his grandchildren; they were the joy of his life. During his earlier years, Joe was a long-term employee of Moody Compress Cotton Shed. After retiring from the Cotton Shed, he spent the past 15 years serving the kids of Shining Star’s Daycare. He made sure the building and grounds were clean and sanitary for them, as well as serving them their meals. The children called him Uncle Joe.
Joe Edward Foreman, 75, passed away on January 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Gibson, Jr., and Mattie Lee Foreman; son, Joe Anthony Foreman; wife, Brenda Jones.
Memories will forever live in the hearts of his family: daughter, Mattie Osei; devoted daughter and son in law, LaShonda and Kris Jones; grandchildren: Jashard Wells, Jordan Wells, Kayla Jones, Kaiden “Spud” Jones, Steven Newton, Jr., Marcus Coleman, Reca McCardell, Brian Knowles and Briana Knowles; aunt, Louvenia Britton; devoted cousins: James Powers and Perry Foreman; devoted nieces: Krystal Jones and Mahogany Jones. A host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX (409)621-1677.
