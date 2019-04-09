Arthur Leal, age 36 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home. Arthur was born December 13, 1982 in Galveston, Texas, and grew up in League City. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in 2001 and served in the United States Navy until 2006.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with celebration of life services beginning at 7:00 p.m. with cousin Trey Luper officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.