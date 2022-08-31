TEXAS CITY — Noel James Layer was born on February 25, 1973 in Galveston, Texas and passed away August 29, 2022 at HCA Mainland Center Hospital from complications of diabetes.
He was educated in parochial and public schools in Galveston graduating from Ball High. He later attended College of Mainland. Noel retired from The University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department after 20 years with the title of Lieutenant. It was a job that he dearly loved and cherished.
Noel is survived by his father James Layer and wife Linda and mother Patsy Albright and husband Bob, brother Chris Layer and son Adam, brother Ben Layer and wife Rea, son Tyler Layer and wife Darcie, grandson Lyndon, son Austin Layer and wife Kelsey, grandson Levi, daughters Delainey Galvan and Kaitlen Farris, Uncle Noel H. Layer and wife Janis and their children Lindsay, Haley, and Nicolas, Aunt Gay Nell Currie and husband Paul, and their children Stephen, Logan, and Nellie, and too many friends to mention.
Noel’s biggest love in life was his children and grandchildren. He always talked about his grandchildren, loved playing with them and buying them gifts. He was the best grandpa, funny and quick with a smile, smart as a whip, kind, and always willing to help anyone that he could.
His unselfishness is reflected by being an organ donor; Blessings on our dear sweet Noel. The Lord took you away too early and you will be dearly missed by family and many lifelong friends.
May the choir of angels come to greet you, may they speed you to paradise, may the Lord en-fold you in his mercy and may you find eternal life.
Funeral arrangements are with Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Visitation and funeral will be Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Visitation at 10:00am, the Rosary at 10:30am, and Mass at 11:00 am. A reception will follow in the church hall.
