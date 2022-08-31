Noel James Layer

TEXAS CITY — Noel James Layer was born on February 25, 1973 in Galveston, Texas and passed away August 29, 2022 at HCA Mainland Center Hospital from complications of diabetes.

He was educated in parochial and public schools in Galveston graduating from Ball High. He later attended College of Mainland. Noel retired from The University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department after 20 years with the title of Lieutenant. It was a job that he dearly loved and cherished.

