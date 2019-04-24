Collis Lee “Skippy” Wenning, Jr., 49, formerly of Galveston, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 21, 2019 in San Antonio.
Skippy was born January 6, 1970 in Galveston to Nancy Ruttiger Wenning and the late Collis Lee “Skippy” Wenning. Skippy was a longtime baseball player starting in Little League and playing through high school at Ball High – Class of 1988 and in college at The University of Texas San Antonio where he graduated in 1993. Skippy was a sports enthusiast and hunter, and he enjoyed cooking. He always had the ‘gift of gap’ and used it well as an Inside Salesman for Campbell Lumber Company in San Antonio.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leacy and Eddie Ruttiger; stepfather, Larry Black, Sr.; and brother, Larry Black, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Wenning Black; wife, Marissa Medellin Wenning; daughters, Jordan Christine Wenning and Ava Nicole Wenning; sister, Amy Black Gonzales and husband, Roy; nephews, Anthony Black, Roy Gonzales, Jr., Rey Gonzales, and Jadyn Gonzales; niece, Elayah Gonzales; and many other family and friends.
Skippy’s family will receive visitors from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. Graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating.
Pallbearers will be Frank Ovalle, Richard Ovalle, Spencer Williams, Raymond C. Sergent III, David Enriquez, and Ben Daniel.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Skippy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
