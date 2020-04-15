Lovie L. Martin-Lewis, 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital.
Lovie leaves to cherish her legacy of love and devotion in the heart of her children, Douglas Martin, Chonta Love (Eric), Theresa Solomon (Richard); grandchildren, Arthur D. King, Kaylan M. Lewis, Quinton J. Martin, Destiny J. Martin; great-grandchild, Synia G. King; mother, Pearlie L. Martin; sisters, Lillian A. Thomas, Willie Mae Jackson; brothers, Daniel Martin Jr. (Ethel), Henry (Stick) Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines she will lie in state from 12:00pm to 7:00 pm. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 followed by a private burial at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Texas City Dialysis Center, Ron, Malika, the ICU nurses at Clear Lake Regional Hospital for taking care of our loved one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.