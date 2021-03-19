Services for Esther Green will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church ( 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd.)
Services for Rooney Hawthorne will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Moody Memorial Methodist Church.
Home going services for Minister Willie B. Wiltz will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Mainland Funeral Home at 11:00 am, Interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
