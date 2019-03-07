(February 16, 1958 – February 19, 2019)
Tim, age 61 of League City, TX, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by his father Nicholas DeGross.
Survived by wife Jody; Mother Goldie DeGross; Daughter Vanessa (Ben) Schmidt and their children Josef, Anikah, Bodie, Bailey, and Daphane; Step-Children Josie (Aaron) Nadler and their children Anika and Isaac, Neil Braun and his children Oliver and Dakota; Siblings Rosmarie (David) Midtvedt, Janine (Richard) Inman, Brenda (Robert) Skinner, Thomas (Rachael) DeGross, Barbara (Rob) Aalander and David (Libby) DeGross, also by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Tim was born and raised in Lakeville, Minnesota. He moved to the League City area in the early 1980’s. In 1985 he opened Budget Business Machines in Hitchcock, Texas. He had many long standing relationships with businesses in and around Galveston County and went above and beyond to take care of his clients.
Tim’s greatest joy was family. Through the years Tim enjoyed many trips with family. Skiing, golfing and visiting baseball and football stadiums throughout the US. His latest trip was to Reno, NV for a family reunion. A memorable time for all.
A Celebration of Life is being planned in Minnesota this summer.
Memorials can be directed to: True Friends/Camp Friendship in c/o The DeGross Center: www.truefriends.org / MD Anderson Cancer Center: www.mdanderson.org
