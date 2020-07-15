Sunrise September 23, 1932 - Sunset July 6, 2020
In loving memory of Salline Alliniece Merchant, wife of Billy C. Merchant Sr.; mother of Linda Joyce Dancy, Shelia McAfee, Anthony (Edwina) Merchant and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please join us in the homegoing celebration on Friday July 17, 2020. A Visitation service will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque.
