GALVESTON, TX — Cleveland Edward Norman, known affectionately as Mr. Junior, Daddy, Poppa or just Cleveland, was a man with a big presence and a big heart. Known by friends and strangers alike, he always had time to share anything he had with others, acting as a role model for all.
A giant of a man with a big personality, he left the earth on Jan. 16th in League City, Texas, after a short stay in the hospital. He passed ready to go home. He always said as was his way, "Take care" instead of goodbye which never passed his lips. This patriarch of the family will be remembered at a Memorial Service at Kempner Park, 2700 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550 on January 30th, 2021 at 2:00 pm with words and a message by Pastor Kerry Tillmon of West Point Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas.
He will be missed for his love of family and animals, helping anyone in need and priding himself as an entrepreneur, who believed in hard work, imagination, and integrity. Known as a father, grandfather and friend, his generosity of spirit was infectious. Strick, but fair, he influenced everyone, especially the young.
Losing his son, Edward "Dennis" Norman, Dec 21, almost three weeks before losing his own life, Cleveland's grief rivaled that of those who now grieve for him.
He was born July 12th, 1932, in Texarkana, Texas to Steve and Hattie Norman. The son of a sharecropper, his father was a strong disciplinarian and stressed the value of hard work over education. His grandmother taught him compassion and kindness.
On June 14th, 1952 he married Elna Norman (Roberson), raising six kids: Harrette Howard (Kenneth), Edward "Dennis" Norman (deceased); Sharon Kay Norman, Melba Dolores Norman, Cleveland Glen Norman (Jena), Yolanda Norman Chenier (Michael).
He is proceeded in death by his mother and father, all of his siblings: Eddie Lou Minter, Earl Norman, James Norman, T Norman, Roy Norman, Jesse Norman, son Edward "Dennis" Norman and grandsons Avery Norman and Mike Chenier. He leaves behind his children and tons of grandchildren, nieces and nephews who miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Cleveland Edward Norman Scholarship Foundation at 133 North Friendswood Drive #202, Friendswood, Texas 77546.
