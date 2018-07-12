Albert Perry III, born April 1, 1951, died peacefully on June 29, 2018, at the age of sixty-seven.
Albert, affectionately called “Al” was the oldest child and only son of Albert Perry Jr., and Joyce Perry. He was raised in a very loving and tight knit family, which in addition to his parents and two younger sisters, also included his paternal grandmother, Edna Perry. His parents and grandmother instilled strong morals and values in Al, which he held onto throughout his life. As the big brother to Linda and Edna, he was very protective and served as a wonderful mentor to them.
He was educated in the Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School in 1969. Following high school, he attended two years of college. Albert retired from Amoco/BP Chemical plant after thirty plus years of service. Albert was a devoted member of Lakewood Church in Houston.
Albert was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by three sons: Brad Matthews, Christopher Perry, and Nigel Perry. Albert has ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also left to mourn his passing are his devoted sisters, Linda Perry Bosette and Edna Perry Edwards, nephews, nieces and many cousins.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. — 10:00 a.m. Services will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home, located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.