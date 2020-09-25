Molly A. Reyes, 93, passed away on September 22, 2020 at HCA Clear Lake Hospital after a sudden illness.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East. Visitation will be 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 with a rosary at 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Molly was born September 6, 1927 to George and Jessie Ayala. Molly was a survivor of the 1947 T.C. Disaster. She retired from College of the Mainland an original employee when the College started in 1967.
Molly and her husband “Moonshine” used to enjoy going for a ride out to the T.C. Dike at The Lighted Pier to listen to music and enjoy the awesome view. Then stop at Anita’s Bait Camp for a final cool one and of course the family parties with her brothers and sisters. Molly was a devoted Catholic which she raised her children through the church. Molly enjoyed her soap operas in English and Spanish. She loved her Houston Astros, Houston Oilers and Houston Texans.
Molly is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert “Moonshine” Reyes, parents, George and Jessie Ayala and many other relatives.
Survivors include her children, Amelia Jacobson (Chuck), Gilbert “Poppy” Reyes (Sandra) and Mary Lou Lopez (Adolfo); grandchildren, Tina Marie Downen, John Diaz, Jr., Cody G. Reyes and Lisa Hebert; great grandchildren, Johnathon and Katalina Diaz and Ryan Hebert.
Pallbearers are Les Green, George Ayala III, Mike Downen, John Diaz, Jr., Johnathon Diaz and Cody G. Reyes.
