Melba Jackson Puccetti
GALVESTON—Melba Jackson Puccetti, age 81, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Meridian. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Rodriguez
SANTA FE—Mr. Thomas Rodriguez, 81, passed from this life Monday, December 3, 2018, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Bessie Lee Savoy
Bessie Lee Savoy, 91, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes funeral home. www.carnesfuneralhome.com 409-986-9900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.