Olga Marie (Ewing) Walton

SANTA FE — Mrs. Marie Walton, 83, of Santa Fe passed from this life Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, in La Marque.
Born October 25, 1938 in Galveston, Texas, Marie had been a resident of Santa Fe and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 1964.
In 1953, she met the love of her life, Claude. They were married in 1956 and enjoyed their lives together for over 62 years until Claude's passing on September 13, 2019. The family finds comfort knowing they are together again.
They were blessed with four sons, Mike, Steve, Joe and Claude, III. Marie was the perfect wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Always making sure her family knew they meant the world to her. She loved playing cards and shopping with her girlfriends but most of all Marie loved to cook for EVERYBODY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Edward and Olga (Niccolai) Ewing, Sr.; husband, Claude Walton, Jr.; son, Mike Walton.
Survivors include her loving children, Steve and Kathy Walton of Kerrville, Joe and Theresa Walton, Claude and Jennifer Walton, all of Santa Fe, Jimsey Walton of Texas City; grandchildren, Chris and Angela Walton of Pearland, Michael and Jennifer Walton of Texas City, Bobby and Megan Walton of Conroe, Rachel and Jason Botchlett of San Antonio, Bryan and Brittany Walton of Texas City, Brittany and Jeremy Partin of Santa Fe, Justin and Keilea Sumrall of Nacogdoches, Joseph and Chelsea Walton of Alvin, Anthony and Jordyn Walton of Rosharon, Zach and Baylee Walton of League City, Matthew and Robyn Walton of Santa Fe, TJ Baker of Santa Fe, Kellie and Jeff Lindenmoyer of Tyler, Stormy Baker of Santa Fe, Allison Walton and Morgan Walton of Santa Fe: great grandchildren, Corey, Jace, Maxx, Marley, Ryatt, Mila, Ava, Wrenna, Kaila and Walker Walton, Brooke and Troy Botchlett, Ellie Boyd, Brayden, Jaxton and Kendra Partin; brother, Earl "Sonny" and Vivian Ewing, Jr. of Santa Fe; numerous other family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons, Chris, Michael, Bobby, Bryan, Joseph, Anthony, Zach and Matthew Walton. Honorary bearers will be Travis Baker, Jason Botchlett, Jeff Lindenmoyer, Jeremy Partin and Jason Sumrall
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
