PORT BOLIVAR—
Terry Michael Ryan, age 62, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born in Anahuac, Texas on June 22, 1957. He was a resident of Port Bolivar for over 35 years. He was a Marine Engineer and worked for the Galveston/Port Bolivar Ferry Service. He never knew a stranger and there was never a party he would turn down. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father James E. Ryan, Sr.
He is survived by his mother Esther Ryan; brother James E. Ryan, Jr. and wife Carol; sister Cathy Holland and husband Tony; nieces Candace Breaux(Jeremy), Erin Marietta(Matt), Danielle Leger(John) and Katie Ryan; 5 great-nieces; and a host of other family members and good friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish to make online condolences, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
