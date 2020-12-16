Patricia Rae Pat Isbell

FRIENDSWOOD — Patricia Rae Isbell, 79 of Friendswood, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and very close friend Mary.
Pat was born January 30, 1941 in Navasota, Texas to Ervin and Georgia Isbell. They moved to Texas City and then to La Marque in 1953. She graduated in La Marque in 1959 and also attended Sam Houston University and graduated in May 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. Pat went on to be a Band Director for 15 years. She started teaching English in 1979 at Santa Fe ISD and also taught Reading before she retired in 2002.
She had the biggest heart if anyone you could ever meet. She never married but she opened her home and heart by adopting four children, Linda and Truman and a few years later Ernie and Nikki and if that was not enough she also raised three grandchildren, Chris, Jeromie and Hayley. She loved being at all the sporting events and having all the neighbor kids over. Pat was everyone's Grandma. She loved them and they loved her back.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents and brother Ervin Isbell. She is survived by her daughters, Linda and Nikki (Mark), her sons Ernie and Truman, sister-in-law Jeane Ann, niece Leigh Ann and nephews Michael, David and Scott, her grandkids Hayley, Jeromie ( Autumn), Josh (Marinea), Anthony (Lecrecia), Chris (Amanda), Timmy (Nicole) and Skylar, her great grandkids Mayson, Blaine, Amber-lynn, Carter and many many more.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
