Mary Elizabeth Hunter Aubry of Houston, Texas went “Onward!” this day, August 6, 2018. Born May 9, 1937 in Galveston, Texas, Elizabeth was the daughter of Fred C. Hunter and Mary Elizabeth Boening Hunter.
A BOI and graduate of Ball High School, Liz went on excel at the University of Texas where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Elizabeth completed her studies at the University of Houston College of Architecture as one of the first female graduates, her award-winning design incorporated into Houston’s IAH airport. After raising 3 girls, Elizabeth proudly served at the Children’s Museum of Houston and in the development offices of DePelchin Children’s Center and Neuhaus Education Center. Liz was best described as “A real swell gal!”. Strong, kind, wise and compassionate – she was recognized as a stunning beauty and forever the definition of a true lady. This Waldemar girl and Artillery Club debutante was also a National 20-gauge Skeet Shooting champion. As a mother who valued leading by example for her girls, Elizabeth encouraged true sportsmanship, responsibility, selfless deeds and rewarding adventure.
She is survived by her sister, Fredericka Hunter and her daughters Camilla Fitzgerald, Christian Aubry Parsons, and Adrian Villanueva. Elizabeth’s values will be carried on with them and with the joys of her life, her 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren: Cathy, Hunter, Alice, Charles, Aubry, Christian, Max, Addison, Alexandra, and Corinne.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to the Houston Audubon Society, University of Houston Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design, Neuhaus Education Center, DePelchin Children’s Center or the charity of your choice. A gathering of friends will be held at a later date to be announced.
