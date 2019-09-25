Carmen Morales Zganich, 95, of Santa Fe, Texas, formerly of Galveston passed away on September 23, 2019. She was born April 7, 1924 in Galveston to Ramon and Maria Morales.
Carmen spent her life as a homemaker raising her four daughters. The highlight of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren.
Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, George Zganich, brothers: Raymond Morales and Al Morales, and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Knight.
Survivors include four daughters and their husbands: Norma Spaulding & Steve, Patricia Knight & Jim, Lorraine Garza & Johnnie, and Joan O’Daniel & Mark. Three brothers: Salvador Morales, Johnny Morales, Mike Morales & wife, Janie. Eight grandchildren: Randa Scott, James Knight, Tyler Spaulding, Meredith McCutchen, Georgeanne Fayrweather, John Garza, Christopher O’Daniel, Timothy Garza, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock on Friday, September 27, at 12:30 p.m. where she had been a member for 47 years. Interment will follow services at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 or The Arthritis Foundation 4550 Post Oak Place Dr, Suite 307, Houston, TX 77027.
