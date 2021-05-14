Lillie Olguin Fowler

GALVESTON —
Lillie was born in Houston Texas February 4, 1940 to Luciano and Lillie Camacho. She was raised in the Hispanic section of Houston near Navigation Boulevard. She was a precious, bright, and extremely beautiful young girl. Her family came into financial stress and she moved to Galveston as a teenager where she was taken in by her grandmother. They lived in the old Magnolia Homes. It was here she began the love with Galveston that lasted until her last day. She attended Dominican Catholic High School. In her junior year she met Jim Olguin. Jim was a handsome, charming, outgoing, young man that was dazzled by the "Movie Star" good looks of Lillie Camacho. He pursued her with all the zest and zeal that young love can conjure. Like the lovelorn Romeo, he would stand outside her home and call her name and her grandma would yell for him to go home. She fell for him hook, line and sinker. She married in 1956 at the age of 16. She had her first son, Jimmy in June 1957, followed by Roland in 1958 and Joseph in 1960; by age 19 she had 3 children. In 1963 she finally had the baby girl she always wished for, Nanette. Coming from the poorer sections of Galveston she knew the only way to get out of poverty was by hard work. Lillie and Jim worked their way to the American Dream of giving their children a better life.
Early in Lillie's work career she worked for Evan's grocery store which later became Weingarten's. She was a friend to many co-workers and clients who loved her to this day. She and Jim started Olguin's Hair Fashions in 1960, which survives still today and is run by daughter Nanette and son Roland. Jim and Lillie bought a home on 24th street. Many of you reading this know exactly where this home is. This home that Lillie lived in and loved was a Beacon. The light that shone from the home was great love and affection that Lillie shared with everyone who walked through the threshold. This home was the home to every kid in the neighborhood. It was a refuge for the downtrodden, it was a place where many would come for her lively conversation or just to be entranced by her charm. Everyone who walked through the door would be her friend and confidant for life.
Lillie decided to finish the schooling she never completed because of having children at a young age. She got her GED and then attended The University of Houston and achieved a Bachelor of Science. Armed with this Diploma she then set off for the journey of a lifetime. Her home became the setting for Lillie's Income Tax Service. This set into motion a dynamic that will never be repeated. A home office and a home to multitudes coexisted on a level that only Lillie could achieved; client care, birthday parties, Easter and every celebration or heartbreak imaginable coexisted side by side with Lillie as the Maestro deftly handling intricate accounting problems and a spatula simultaneously. She was a marvel and we all were bewitched by her poise and grace and keen intellect. Her laughter and charm kept the momentum going, nothing, nothing stopped her!
Her income tax business was to propel her to legendary status. She became a financial advisor to thousands of Galvestonians; whole businesses on the Island entrusted her with their books and record keeping. As a bonus people did business in Lillie's home, which by default became their home. Many, by that I mean everyone was welcome to open the Door of her Home and hear her lyrical sing-song voice "Come In". Her advice did not stop at the financial. She became a person where every problem, idea, or intuition you had could be heard, reflected upon and a sound resolution given. She became surrogate mother, a guiding influence, and a very good friend to all her clients. Her business amplified her underlying love of people and conversation. Lillie's Income Tax Service should have been named "Home To ALL". It is gone now with Lillie, but it will live on in all the people who have succeeded in their lives and business due to Lillie's advice and love.
Lillie celebrated her last Mother's Day with family this past Sunday. She died Wednesday, May the 12th with her daughter Nanette Smith, son Jimmy Olguin and niece Lydia Decker at her side. She passed peacefully in her sleep. The Light of her Beacon will shine no more on 24th Street in Galveston Texas, but in Heaven above.
Lillie is preceded in death by her son Joseph Olguin.
Lillie is survived by Her sons Jimmy Olguin, Roland Olguin and daughter Nanette Smith, grandchildren, Stephen Olguin, Ryan Olguin, Kristina Olguin, Jimmy Olguin Jr., Cheyne Welch, Doris Smith, Cassie Olguin, Joey Olguin, Gabriela Buentello, four great grandchildren, one sister, two brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 10:00am Wednesday May 19, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Reverend David Gomez officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
