Mr. Robert Bob Burns, quietly fell asleep on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, Texas following a valiant battle with his illness and finding VICTORY in the LORD.
Mr. Robert B. Burns, was born to the late Rev. Wallace Burns and Zelma Burns on October 30, 1937 in Baytown, Texas. After graduating from Carver High School in Baytown, he moved to Texas City, Texas. He was a long-term resident of Texas City, Texas and later joined Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Zelma Burns, Robert D. Burns (son), and Ratawn Bourgeois (grandson).
Those remaining to celebrate his legacy are his children and their families, sister, brother, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all who prayed, visited, and supported the family. Special thanks to the staff of Clear Lake Regional, Cornerstone Hospital and Baywind Hospital for the exceptional care provided.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 12:00 p.m. Services will take place at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 Oleander, La Marque, Texas 77568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.