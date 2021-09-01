John Adam Vallier

TEXAS CITY — Born on March 6, 1957, John was a graduate of Ball High School's class of 1975. He was a water industry employee for over 30 years.
He is proceeded in death by his late Father John Vallier, Sr. and brother Emmanuel Vallier.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years Edolia M.Vallier and mother Bessie M Vallier; sons, John Vallier, III (Eugenia) Joseph Vallier, Daniel D. Thomas; daughters, Johnesha S. Vallier-Murphy (Michael Sr.) Felicia M. Vallier (Juwan) Jasmine R. Vallier-Hill (Tommy Jr.)
He was a loving, sincere, genuine, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had a positive aura surrounding him with a positive spirit. He loved sports, especially challenging his children in basketball and in every aspect of life. He was present in all 16 of his grandchildren lives, encouraging them to be better than the day before. John was such a positive influence to everyone who knew him. He was selfless, admirable, and the love he had for his wife was unconditional, the epitome of black love. John would light up a room with his thousand watt smile. Always a breath of fresh air, needless to say, he was considered a gentle giant with a strong work ethic. John will truly be missed and his name will forever live on. Gone but never forgotten.
Homegoing services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. La Marque. Visitation services will begin at 11:00am-12:45pm, followed by the funeral services at 1:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.