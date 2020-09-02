Margie Johnson, 71 years old passed away on August 27, 2020 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
She was born in Delhi, Louisiana. She was the daughter of Oris and Katie Johnson. She was a member of Word of Faith CLC. She enjoyed playing the casino game machines, bingo, dancing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Margie is survived by her (4) children Debra Johnson, Keith Johnson, Roshonna, Johnson-Provost, and Inez Johnson (Aaron).
8 grandchildren Erica Harrison, Daltha (DD) Terrell, Desmond Terrell, Keshonna Wright, Jahori Johnson, Berry Wright IV, My’Keria Turner, and Natia Hadley. (20) Great grandchildren (5) brothers and (8) sisters. A host of nephews and nieces.
She is predeceased by her mother and father Katie and Oris Johnson, (2) Sisters Katie Johnson, Leathia Thompson, (2) Brothers Henry, Melvin Johnson, Beloved son James “Monster” Martin, close friend Joyce Moses, and beloved friend Miss Ludy.
The Funeral Service will be held on September 05, 2020. Viewing 1:00 pm-3:00 pm. The service will be from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm at Bay Area Funeral Home at 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, Texas 77590.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Trusting Loving Christ on the ground walking ministry.
220 11TH Avenue North
Texas City, Texas 77590
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.