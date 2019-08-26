Raymond Earl Bland was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on August 22, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at Houston National Cemetery August 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Ray was born October 8, 1939. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years where he earned two Good Conduct Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.
Ray is survived by his daughter Barbara Bland; grandchildren, Tyler (Sara) Hooper, Corey Bryant; Great-grandchildren, Matthew and Benjamin Hooper; sister, Tommie Lynn; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne Bland; son, Kevin; parents, Tom and Ann Bland.
