Thompson
A memorial service and celebration of life services for Peter Thompson will be held today at 4 p.m. in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Johnson
Celebration of life services for Virgie Johnson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque.
Duron
Memorial service for Mary Duron will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson, 851 FM 517 W. in Dickinson.
Concha
Memorial service for Sharon Concha will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 600 Pecore St. in Houston.
Jones
Memorial service for Levan Jones will be held today at 11 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. Galveston Texas, 77550.
Brown
Homegoing celebrations for Bettye Brown will be held today at 1 p.m. at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Dunbar
Services for Bruce Dunbar will be held today at Greater St. Matthew's BC, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock. Viewing from 2-3 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m.
Williams
Services for Dollie Williams will be held today at First Missionary Baptist Church, 2120 36TH ST N. in Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. Visitation at 9 a.m. followed by celebration of life services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
Lockhart
Celebration of life services for Allen Lockhart will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston.
Long
Celebration of life services for Fannie Long will be held today at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2120 36th Street in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Fletcher
Services for Ray Fletcher will be held today at Grace and Mercy Baptist Church, 611 11th Avenue N. in Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by celebration of life services at 12 p.m.
Obregon
Graveside services for Rafaela Obregon will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Leslie
Celebration of life services for Andy Leslie will be held today at 5 p.m. at the Galveston Boat Club, 7002 Ave. O, in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Plowman
Services for Joe Plowman will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation from 9-10 a.m. with celebration of life services to directly follow.
