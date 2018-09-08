Richard R. DeLao, Sr., 80, of Texas City, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018.
He was born in Sugar Land, Texas to Antonio and Servera DeLao. He was married to Elouise DeLao for 56 Years. Richard served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was able to travel the world. He retired from Valero after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Gasoline Alley Valero cookoff team. Richard was an avid gardener. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Elouise DeLao; brother, Gilbert DeLao; sons, Richard DeLao, Jr. and Rodney DeLao; daughter, Regina DeLao-Daniels and husband Jimmy; daughter-in-law, Diane Wilson; grandchildren, Nicholas DeLao and wife Jazmyn, Morgan DeLao, Preston DeLao, and Jacob Daniels; great grandchildren, Nixon DeLao and extended family, cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas.
