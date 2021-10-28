Cleveland Bernard Kle Dog Martin

GALVESTON, TX — On October 21, 2021 Cleveland Bernard Martin left his earthly home at UTMB in Galveston, TX. He was born February 13, 1972 in Galveston, TX to proud parents of Annie Jones Martin and Cleveland Swan. He was educated in public schools of GISD.
Cleveland "Kle-Dog" known to friends. His passion for life was watching sports, good food and being in company of family and friends. He was well known for helping others and loved music, style and cars. Cleveland was a caring brother and protector and great friend to those that truly knew Cleveland.
Cleveland was preceded in death by his parents Annie Martin, Cleveland Swan, Raymond Martin, Tamara Martin, Jamie Lacy, Deandre Singleton, Tamara Singleton, Eugene Rideaux, Pauline Wilturner, Avis.
He leaves a host of devoted brothers and long time friends to cherish his memories and carry in the legacy for life, sisters: Angela Martin, Paula Martin Lynch, Denise Martin, Kenneth Jones, Devin Evans, Wades Hughes, Heather Martin, Glenn Martin, Randy Martin, William Newton, Albert Singleton, Durrell Singleton, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.