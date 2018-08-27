Sharon Faye Barrett Hutchins, age 61, passed away on August 24, 2018, at her residence in El Lago, TX. Sharon was born on March 2, 1957, in Jackson, MS, to parents Calvin Barrett and Mildred Cleveland Barrett. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Susan Barrett Beck and brother-in-law Howard Beck. Sharon was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church, graduated from Woodland Hills Baptist Academy, and continued her education at Hinds Jr. College, becoming a capable dental hygienist. She later worked as an OB-GYN medical assistant and then, for 5 years, at Galveston County Memorial Hospital as an OR tech.
Sharon met her husband, Charles Hutchins, at an air show in Jackson in late 1978, and they were married in Jackson on January 19, 1980. They traveled to countless locations, including Lake Powell, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, England, Japan, and Greece. She enjoyed experiencing other cultures and connecting with the people there. Charles and Sharon’s favorite place was Big Sur, CA, where they went on their wedding anniversary for 7 years straight. Charles and Sharon attended Gateway Church.
In the late ’80s Sharon served as a curator for a small art gallery in Houston, enjoying the local art scene. She was also an avid gardener, a dog lover, a skilled cook, and an amazing hostess. Sharon spent much time at her beloved lake house on Lake Livingston—fishing, skiing, boating, hosting friends and family and feeding the squirrels.
After taking flying lessons, she took her first solo flight in 1996 and earned her private pilot’s license a few months later. She soloed many flights to visit her family in Mississippi. She was also instrumental in her support of the Commemorative Air Force, driving the motor coach around the country to countless air shows over the years.
She was incredibly generous, loving to give gifts and help anyone in need. Sharon never did anything halfway. She loved her family, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews, known as Aunt Sharon to them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Charles Leo Hutchins; daughter Cheryl Hutchins Nyquist and husband Paul; sons Patrick Hutchins and wife Susan, and Alan Hutchins and wife Jan; sisters Jan Polk and husband John, and Brenda Chapman and husband Ron; brother David Barrett and wife Debbie and their two sons Robert and Steven; seven grandchildren: Natalie Nyquist, Taylor Nyquist and wife Jenny, Carson Nyquist and wife Maggie, Sawyer Nyquist and wife Karen, Erin Hutchins, Emily Hutchins Hendrix and husband Aaron, Elissa Hutchins Wolfe and husband Brett; and nine great-grandchildren: Ethan, Cami, Cora, Millie, Wes, Haddon, Owen, Elias, and Daisy. They all called her Sweetie Sharon.
Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 31, at Gateway Community Church, 760 Clear Lake City Blvd., Houston, TX 77598, with Pastors Paul Nyquist and Tom Louis officiating. A private interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon’s family knows that she would love for you to perform an act of kindness for someone or donate to Hidden Acres, P.O. Box 851462, Mesquite, TX 75185-1462, www.hiddenacres.org.
