DICKINSON — Miss Kelsey Michelle Jackson passed from this life Thursday morning, October 28, 2021, in Dickinson.
Born May 14, 1994 in Bryan, Texas, Miss Jackson had been a resident of Galveston County for most of her life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Kelsey had a big heart and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carissa Jackson; grand-fathers, Donald "Hooch" Rambin, David Reeves, Bruce Hestdalen; uncles, Randy Reeves, David Rambin.
Survivors include her mother, Susan Touchstone of Dickinson; father, Chuck Jackson of North Dakota; step-father, James Touchstone and wife, Misty of Kemah; grandparents, Jeanie Rambin of Dickinson, Charles R. and Linda Jackson, Sr. of Hitchcock, Cissie "Pearl" Hestdalen of Alvin; brothers, Tristan Touchstone of Kemah, Trevor Jackson of Temple, Texas, Casey Thomas of Texas City, Joshua Touchstone of Texas City.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Clint Jackson, Jason Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Casey Thomas, Joshua Touchstone and Tristan Touchstone.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
