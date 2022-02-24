Pending services for Friday, February 25, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oscar Lester, Jr.SANTA FE — Oscar E. Lester, Jr., age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSix Houstonians charged in League City catalytic convertor theftsTeen charged with felony in La Marque bomb threat; four hoaxes probedMotorcyclist killed in highway crash in DickinsonAirstream rally adds to sights at Galveston Mardi GrasPort of Galveston calls special meeting to discuss Landry's lease of Pier 21Man killed in four-vehicle wreck identifiedLights out: Park board extinguishes Independence Day fireworksMan appeals conviction in 2013 Galveston murderOne charged in robbery of Texas First Bank in KemahFirst weekend of Galveston's Mardi Gras in full swing CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. CommentedGuest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (47) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Editorial was a huge disservice to readership (42) Here's hoping GOP regains control in Washington (41) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (34)
