Lorraine Stubblefield, 94, of Texas City, passed away peacefully in her home with her son by her side on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City with a visitation between 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Lorraine Stubblefield was born January 9, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas. She was a loving homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Edwin Stubblefield; mother, Clara Legnon; brothers, Buster Legnon and Charles Legnon.
Survivors include her son, Glenn Stubblefield and wife Lynda; brother, Donnie Legnon; sister, Loretta Tuck of San Antonio; grandchildren, Sherri Stubblefield and Robert Rion.
