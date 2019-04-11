Nicholas Christopher Ferrin age 35 of Katy died Monday April 8, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
