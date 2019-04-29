Maria Lopez Olvera
GALVESTON—Maria Lopez Olvera, 68, of Galveston, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
James Bonner, Jr.
GALVESTON—James Bonner, Jr., 85, passed away on April 26, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Vincent Baugh
GALVESTON—Vincent Baugh, 23, passed away on April 19, 2019 at UTMB. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Lloyd Ray Simpson
TEXAS CITY—Mr. Lloyd Ray Simpson, 51, passed from this life Monday, April 29, 2018, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Judith Marie Beard
SANTA FE—Judith Marie Beard, 77, of Santa Fe, TX, formerly of Galveston, TX, passed away April 27, 2019. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
