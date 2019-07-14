Ramos
Graveside services for Ann Ramos will be held today at 11:00am at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Turner
Celebration of life service for Troy Turner will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
