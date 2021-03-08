Michelle Dupuis

LITTLETON, CO — Michelle Dupuis passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, in Littleton, Colorado. She is survived by her husband, John Dupuis, of Denver, Colorado, her mother, Martha Krens, three siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. A beach lover and visitor on any given chance, her final wish was to be “near dolphins”. To honor her wish, a memorial service is planned on March 10, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.

