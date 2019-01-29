Evelyn M. Preston, 61, of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Galveston, Texas at Jennie Sealy UTMB Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Austin Temple First Church of God in Christ 6713 – Backstrom Street Hitchcock, Texas. Burial will follow at Barbours Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ms. Preston was born June 2, 1957 in Galveston, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her father, Superintendent Richard Austin, Sr.; mother, Maggie Austin: brothers, Richard Austin, Jr., David Austin and Anthony Austin: sister, Linda Austin.
Survivors include her sister Ivy Rose Brown and husband Rev. B. T. Brown, Jr.; brother, Albert James Austin; daughter, Genese M. Carter and husband, Jamarcus; son, Joseph Richardson; grandsons, Jonathan Carter and Jaylyn Griffin; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Jamarcus Carter, Jaylyn Griffin, Chirrell Austin, Frank Matthus, Jacorey Fennell and Howard Amos, Jr. Honorary pallbearers, Decorius Belle, Willard Thompson, Jr. and Cesar Cadet.
