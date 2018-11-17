The family of Mrs. Mary Stanley, of Texas City, invites you to join them in Celebration of her Life on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Stanley is survived by a loving family and several devoted friends and neighbors.
