ALVIN — Dorothy Hansen, age 87 of Alvin, Texas, native Galvestonian and formerly of Santa Fe passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Alvin. Dorothy was born on October 25, 1933 in Galveston, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for over 22 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and traveling with the love of her life, Raymond Hansen. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Raymond J. Hansen Jr., parents, Henry and Yolie Georgevich, brother, George “Butch” Powell and daughter-in-law, Patti Hansen.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Janis Boatright (Steve), Diane Peltier (Marcus), R.J. Hansen, III, Carol Nelson (Bill), grandchildren, Charisse Nesline (Lucian), Kristin Elsner (David), Jessica Black (Jason), Dr. Emily Nelson, Rob Nelson (Julia), Katie Nelson, Heather Evans (Anthony), Thomas Hansen, great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Sadie Elsner, Ella, Aubrey & Bowen Nesline, Laramie, Lane & Macie Black, Hannah Milburn, Elle, Emma & Elias Evans, dear friend and special caregiver, Annette Hatchett. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Caring Country Cottage for their loving care.
Dorothy was a loving mother to her four children and grandma to multiple grand and great grandchildren. She frequently volunteered at her children’s schools in the PTO, as a Girl Scout leader as well as little league team mom. Once her children were in school, she returned to college to become a nurse. Her family was the center of her life, along with her loving husband, Raymond, of 66 years.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home with Deacon Allen Stanton officiating. Interment will follow in the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Marcus Peltier, Steve Boatright, Bill Nelson, Rob Nelson, Lucian Nesline, David Elsner and Jason Black.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net
