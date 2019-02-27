Charles LeRoy Young, of League City, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in League City at the age of 81. He was born on May 8, 1937 in Los Angeles to Beatrice Smith and Edward Young.
Chuck retired from Northrop Grumman as a service specialist providing technical support to customer (Nasa) on T-38 aircraft. He loved the game of golf and had the love of his dog misty always at his side.
He is survived by his children Tracy Painter, Peggy Young, Scott Young, Timothy Young, sister Alice May Moody and many other loving family and friends.
A Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
A special Thank You to Josie Zepeda for the love and care and the staff at Casa De Amore!
