Caldwell
Funeral service for Adrian Caldwell will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Live Oak Baptist Church under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Collins, Sr.
Funeral service for Darryl Collins, Sr. will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 9:00am at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Freeman
Funeral service for Percy Freeman will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Lamb
Funeral service for Jonathan Lamb will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 11:00am at New Life Church of Texas in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Lawson
Homegoing service for Merlyn Lawson will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East.
Neiderhofer
Funeral service for Pansy Neiderhofer will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 10:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Owens
Funeral service for Dorothy Owens will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home.
Shabazz
Memorial service for Jama Shabazz will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 5:00pm at 718 41st, Galveston, TX.
Simmons
Memorial service for Vicent Simmons will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Weathersbee
Celebration of life service for Thomas Weathersbee will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Wells
Memorial service for Larry Wells will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home of Webster, TX.
