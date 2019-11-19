Charles “Charly” Fredrick Langton Jr., 39, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2019. Charly was born on July 21, 1980 in Galveston, Texas to Cindy Foster and Charles “Chuck” Langton.
Though there were many struggles in his life, Charly had recently celebrated 18 months of sobriety. Charly had a infectious personality and was always able to make those around him laugh and smile. He never knew a stranger. Others were drawn to Charly, young and old. He was mechanically inclined and could take apart and repair anything. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by all. He is loved by many and his time with us was far too short.
Charly is preceded in death by Rob Langton.
He is survived by his Mother, Cindy Langton; daughter Shelby Langton, son Ethan Langton and their mother Stephanie Langton; sister Cara Nicolosi, husband Daniel, and their children Robert, Ella and Weston; Grandfather R.T. Foster, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A service will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 at 2pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Visitation will precede the service from 1pm-2pm.
Charly’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association
