Floyd “Flo Daddy” English of Galveston, TX passed away January 7, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana where he attended Booker T. Washington High School. Flo made Galveston his home for over 30 years, and his many friends were glad that he did.
Many will miss Flo’s presence on the Island, but none more than the Collier family including Joey, wife Jan, and their daughters, Nicole, Dezirea, and Jessye. He was welcomed at family gatherings and served as groomsman in Joey and Jan’s wedding.
There are many other extended family members including, Tamara Varela, Ben Gooding, Danny Webber, Holly Hopkins, all the staff and customers at Press Box, El Jardin, O’Malleys, MOD Coffee House, Rudy & Paco’s to name a few.
His son, Derrick Dewayne Hargrove of Alexandria, Louisiana preceded Flo in death.
A daughter, Mahogany Dorty of Alexandria, Louisiana, survives him.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Sunday February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Press Box, 2401 Postoffice Street in Galveston.
In a town know for colorful characters, Flo was one of the most colorful. With much love, Rest in Peace Flo.
