Hilda Mary Jardine Slanina, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Monday October 22, 2018. She was born in Grenada W.I. on August 17, 1930. She and her mother Ida moved to Klein Texas when she was 14 years old. Later she and her mother became proud United States Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, E.J. Slanina Jr., her two brothers Andre and Irvine Jardine. Hilda is survived by her loving family son Wesley Joseph and wife Anita, Son Jeffery John and wife Sherri. Four Grandchildren, Brandon and wife Cassie, Grant and wife Janna, Brittany and Connor Slanina, one Great Granddaughter, the love of her life, Amelia River Slanina. Her brother Raymond and wife Peggy Jardine, sister-in-laws Kathleen and Jean Jardine, Phyllis Slanina Smith, and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her honor to the charity of your choice or to St. Mary's Of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. The family would like to express their gratitude and thankfulness to the Hospice Care Team for their support and loving care during their time with us.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Wednesday October 31, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. The funeral mass will begin promptly after the visitation. You are invited to greet the family during a lunch reception in the Parish Life Center. Afterwards the family will gather for a private burial at Earthman Rest haven Cemetery.
